Powerful Customer Success Software

Let us show you how Akita can help your company reduce churn, identify upsell opportunities and nurture long-lasting relationships with your customers.

Thank you for your interest in Akita!
We will be in touch shortly.
Hmmm...something went wrong but our technical team is looking into it.
We'll have a fix in place soon. We're really sorry about this.

Watch a short video tour Play Circle

Times

This browser does not support the video element.
Hi Product Hunters! 👋 We're so happy you're here. Sign up for a demo and mention Product Hunt for 50% off your first 3 months!

Nurture

Retain

Grow

Successful Customers Make Successful Companies.

By helping your Customers achieve their goals you will reduce churn and generate new revenue from your existing clients.

Plug Powerful Integrations

Akita connects with the software your business already uses.

With over 75 one-click SaaS integrations you will be up and running in minutes—not days.

Full List arrow-right
Mouse Pointer Usage Tracking

Learn how your Customers use your product—and take action!

Send usage data from your application to create powerful workflows and health scores.

Katie Cooper...
Created a new project.
Clock 21h ago
Noah Wheeler...
Sent a campaign.
Clock 21h ago
Lisa Ashton...
Invited a new user.
Clock 21h ago
Pie Chart Customer Segmentation
MRR Caret Down Is More Than > Caret Down $1000 AND +
Daily Active Users DAU Caret Down Is Less Than < Caret Down 10

No two businesses are alike—why are you treating them like they are?

Akita allows you to create powerful Customer segments; enabling you to tailor your Customer Success efforts to each customer's unique requirements.

Sync Customer Lifecycle Management

Streamline your onboarding. Nail your renewals.

With Akita, you can define and measure how well your Customers are proceeding through each stage of the Customer Journey.

Onboarding
98 ACCOUNTS
MRR
$74.5K
$74K
Health
17
NPS
-42
Targets 216 / 392 Achieved
Tasks 382 / 588 Achieved
book Automated Playbooks
Paper Plane
Send a Message: Welcome Email
Template: "Welcome to Help Desk Pros"
Recipient: PRIMARY CONTACT
Send: 1 days after Playbook begins
Alternate Vertical Ellipsis
Check Square
Add a Task: Schedule Training Session
Start: 5 days after Playbook begins
Complete: Within 2 days

Automate your Customer Success workflows and free up your time for more high-value tasks.

Trigger pre-defined workflows in response to Customer behavior or attributes. Create tasks and send messages directly from your own mailbox.

Stethoscope Account Health Scoring

Create fully-customized Customer Health Scores that reflect your business.

Akita provides the most powerful Customer Health Scoring in the market giving you at-a-glance information about each customer.

CSM Score: Good +10
Projects Created > 1 +6
Additional Users Connected +5
No Tracking Code Installed -5
No Integrations Connected -10
Alarm Clock Actionable Alerts
×
bell
Olson Electronics shows upsell potential.
×
bell
Fit Tonic's sessions down > 10%.
×
bell
Bresler's Ice Cream is a new NPS Promoter.

When a Customer needs attention—you'll know it.

Akita lets you setup unlimited Customer alerts so you can take action when a customer is at risk of churn or ripe for upselling.

Inbox Customer Success Inbox

Everything you need to know in one place.

Akita's Customer Success inbox pulls together tasks, notes, emails, NPS™ surveys, help-desk tickets and more so you can streamline your day-to-day workflow from one simple interface.

My Accounts  
  • All
  • Alerts
  • Tasks
  • Conversations
  • Notes
  • Horizontal Ellipsis
Alternate Tachometer Customizable Dashboards
Enterprise Customer Dashboard Caret Down
MRR
$90K $80K $70K $60K Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec

All of your key metrics at your fingertips.

Create unlimited dashboards with statistics, charts, and customer lists to provide you with a quick overview of your Accounts.

Slack Logo Slack Assistant

Akita + Slack = 🔥

Akita integrates with everyone's favorite team communication app giving your entire company visibility into the powerful data stored in Akita.

Akita 12:19PM
We found them!
The Jolly Farmer
Customer Since
1st Feb, 2017
Renewal Date
1st Feb, 2018
Customer Health Score
82
30-Day Chart
90-Day Chart
1-Year Chart
MRR
$2500
30-Day Chart
90-Day Chart
1-Year Chart