Powerful Customer Success Software
Let us show you how Akita can help your company reduce churn, identify upsell opportunities and nurture long-lasting relationships with your customers.
Nurture
Retain
Grow
Successful Customers Make Successful Companies.
By helping your Customers achieve their goals you will reduce churn and generate new revenue from your existing clients.
Akita connects with the software your business already uses.
With over 75 one-click SaaS integrations you will be up and running in minutes—not days.
Learn how your Customers use your product—and take action!
Send usage data from your application to create powerful workflows and health scores.
No two businesses are alike—why are you treating them like they are?
Akita allows you to create powerful Customer segments; enabling you to tailor your Customer Success efforts to each customer's unique requirements.
Streamline your onboarding. Nail your renewals.
With Akita, you can define and measure how well your Customers are proceeding through each stage of the Customer Journey.
Template: "Welcome to Help Desk Pros"
Recipient: PRIMARY CONTACT
Send: 1 days after Playbook begins
Start: 5 days after Playbook begins
Complete: Within 2 days
Automate your Customer Success workflows and free up your time for more high-value tasks.
Trigger pre-defined workflows in response to Customer behavior or attributes. Create tasks and send messages directly from your own mailbox.
Create fully-customized Customer Health Scores that reflect your business.
Akita provides the most powerful Customer Health Scoring in the market giving you at-a-glance information about each customer.
|CSM Score: Good
|+10
|
|Projects Created > 1
|+6
|
|Additional Users Connected
|+5
|
|No Tracking Code Installed
|-5
|
|No Integrations Connected
|-10
|
When a Customer needs attention—you'll know it.
Akita lets you setup unlimited Customer alerts so you can take action when a customer is at risk of churn or ripe for upselling.
Everything you need to know in one place.
Akita's Customer Success inbox pulls together tasks, notes, emails, NPS™ surveys, help-desk tickets and more so you can streamline your day-to-day workflow from one simple interface.
All of your key metrics at your fingertips.
Create unlimited dashboards with statistics, charts, and customer lists to provide you with a quick overview of your Accounts.
Akita + Slack = 🔥
Akita integrates with everyone's favorite team communication app giving your entire company visibility into the powerful data stored in Akita.